A teenager has been told by a magistrate that repairing his relationship with his grandmother would be the "right thing to do" following an appearance in court last Friday for taking advantage of her kindness to curry favour with friends.
Joshua Gregory Brown, 18, was charged with two accounts of gaining benefit by fraud, and one of attempting to gain benefit by fraud, after he used his grandmother's credit credit card to make some expensive purchases.
Through defence lawyer Trent Petherick, Mandurah Magistrates court heard Mr Brown's grandmother had previously allowed him to use her credit card in cases of emergency, however on August 1 he used the card without permission to buy more than $500 worth of alcohol from a Dan Murphy's store in Kelmscott.
That same day, he also attempted to use the card to pay for a room stay worth more than $1000 at the Mandurah Quay Resort, however staff became suspicious and cancelled the booking; CCTV cameras caught Mr Brown attempting to use the card.
The following day, August 2, Mr Brown used the card to make an online purchase of more than $200 at JB Hi-Fi.
Mr Petherick told the court Mr Brown had been "easily led by his girlfriend at the time and group of associates", whom he was trying to impress and curry favour with.
He pleaded guilty to all three charges.
During sentencing, Magistrate Brionie Ayling said Mr Brown had "made a mess of things" and "got it in his head" that he could "take hold of the credit card and use it to get in good stead with friends".
Ms Ayling imposed a $1000 fine, $137 in court costs, and ordered he make reparations of $759, before telling him he should make efforts to repair his relationship with his grandmother.
She also granted a spent conviction order given Mr Brown's young age and the perceived low probability of him offending again.
