Mandurah Mail

Teen who used credit card without permission given stern warning, fine in Mandurah Magistrates Court

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated November 29 2022 - 2:29pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Gregory Brown was fined for using his grandmother's credit card without her permission.

A teenager has been told by a magistrate that repairing his relationship with his grandmother would be the "right thing to do" following an appearance in court last Friday for taking advantage of her kindness to curry favour with friends.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.