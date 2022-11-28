A weekend of double delight for Rockingham-Mandurah was capped by a pair of centuries as the club claimed victories in its WACA Premier Cricket and Premier T20 competitions.
Batting starlets Teague Wyllie and Corey Wasley showed again why they are so highly rated within Western Australian cricket circles, with the pair helping themselves to impressive hundreds as the Mariners easily chased down Mt Lawley's target on day two of their Premier Cricket clash on Saturday.
Wyllie backed up on Sunday with an unbeaten 40 to steer the Mariners to a seven-wicket T20 win over the WA Country XI, the pair of knocks coming off the back of him playing in WA's Sheffield Shield win over NSW in Sydney.
The 18-year-old Mariners skipper has failed to pass 20 in his past three Shield outings following a record-breaking hundred in the opening match of the first-class summer, however his form in Premier Cricket has been solid with knocks of 36, 93 and 51 before the weekend.
His class shone through again on Saturday as he and Wasley each passed triple figures for the first time this Premier Cricket season, Wyllie finishing 112 not out and Wasley 143.
Mt Lawley picked up on Saturday after making 6/134 from 73 overs on day one, and lasted less than eight overs as they were bowled out for 168 with the final four wickets falling to Craig Simmons (two) and run outs (two).
In response, Aaron Burrage came out with intent and accounted for 56 runs (from 59 deliveries) of the 74 on the board upon his dismissal, which saw Wasley join Wyllie at the wicket.
The pair combined for a four-hour 240-run partnership as the Mariners easily passed the Hawks total and smeared salt in their wounds by making them spend a day chasing the ball on their way to 3/329 from 71 overs.
Wasley was imperious as he scored at a nearly a run-a-ball for 143 with 11 fours and three sixes, before he was dismissed just 15 minutes from stumps, while Wyllie was more measured in his five-and-half-hour stay of 112 from 215 balls with seven fours and a six.
In Sunday's T20 fixture, the Mariners bowlers turned losing the toss into a gain as Jay Collard ran through the WA Country XI, who were dismissed for 111 in 19 overs.
Collard finished with 4/13 from his four overs as only three Country XI batters passed double figures, Julian Crudelli top scoring with 34.
Jake Pattison (2/26), Wesley Steele (1/17), Jye Donald (1/19) and Mitch Oliver (1/22) accounted for the rest of the wickets.
In reply, the Mariners reeled off the target inside 13 overs as Wyllie was untroubled with his unbeaten 40 coming from 28 and including one monster six, with George Bell (33 from 21), and Wasley and Damian Burrage (both 12 from 11) contributing to the chase.
The win wasn't enough for the Mariners to progress to the T20 quarter finals as they finished third in group D, while they are 10th on the Premier Cricket ladder.
Rockingham-Mandurah hosts Fremantle in a two-day game at Lark Hill this Saturday from 11.40am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.