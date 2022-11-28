Mandurah Mail

Hundreds to Teague Wyllie and Corey Wasley highlight Rockingham-Mandurah's big win over Mt Lawley

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated November 28 2022 - 2:22pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rockingham-Mandurah captain Teague Wyllie walks from the field after scoring 40 not out in the Mariners' T20 win over the WA Country XI. Picture by Stuart Horton.

A weekend of double delight for Rockingham-Mandurah was capped by a pair of centuries as the club claimed victories in its WACA Premier Cricket and Premier T20 competitions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.