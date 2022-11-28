Dawesville woman charged following Silver Sands knife attack

A third person has been charged following a Silver Sands Tavern attack which left three men seriously injured on November 24.
Police announced on Saturday that a 24-year-old Dawesville woman had been charged with three counts of With Intent to Harm, Did an Act Causing Bodily Harm.
The previous day, a 28-year-old man from Halls Head and 34-year-old man from Singleton were charged with three counts of Acts of Omissions Causing Bodily Harm or Danger.
The attack took place at about 10.30pm last Thursday after a woman was refused entry into a private function area within the tavern where it is understood a wake was being held.
After being turned away, it is alleged the woman left and returned 20 minutes later with two men and another woman.
A fight broke out between the group and patrons in the function area, and one of the men allegedly assaulted three of the patrons with a large knife causing serious lacerations and injuries.
It is alleged the group then left the scene.
Three men aged 32, 39 and 60 were taken to hospital with serious head and arm injuries.
