Dawesville woman charged following Silver Sands knife attack

Updated November 28 2022 - 2:00pm, first published 1:14pm
A Dawesville woman has been charged in relation to an attack at Silver Sands Tavern. Picture from files.

A third person has been charged following a Silver Sands Tavern attack which left three men seriously injured on November 24.

