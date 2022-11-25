Christmas retail hours extended for Mandurah shoppers

Mandurah shoppers will have no reason to panic about getting their Christmas shopping done, with Mandurah to enjoy longer trading hours in the lead up to the summer holiday season.
Residents, visitors and businesses will have a greater choice to support local vendors during the festive season after the City of Mandurah accepted an offer from the Minister for Commerce for extended retail trading hours.
From December 10 until January 2 those looking to do their festive shopping in Mandurah will have extra hours to hit the shops, including longer hours on weekdays, weekends and public holidays.
These hours will bring Mandurah's Christmas trading hours closer in line with, and allow local businesses to have an equal opportunity with, shops in the Perth metropolitan area.
Shops will be open from 8am-9pm between December 12-16, and then 7am-9pm from December 19-23.
Saturday hours will be 8am-6pm, while shops will be open for an extra three hours on Sundays, from 8am-6pm; the Boxing Day, New Years Day and Australia Day public holidays will also see shops open for an additional three hours.
Last year, Mandurah's retail sector injected close to $422 million into the local economy.
