Hours will bring Mandurah's Christmas trading hours closer in line with Perth

Updated November 25 2022 - 4:58pm, first published 4:38pm
Christmas retail hours extended for Mandurah shoppers

Mandurah shoppers will have no reason to panic about getting their Christmas shopping done, with Mandurah to enjoy longer trading hours in the lead up to the summer holiday season.

