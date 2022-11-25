Mandurah Mail

'Someone in our community knows what happened': Reward offered for information on suspected 1990s murder

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated November 25 2022 - 5:30pm, first published 3:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
37-year-old Nicola La Falce was last seen in 1994, and police are investigating his suspected homicide. Pictures from Crime Stoppers WA.

Police have offered a $500,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the suspected murder of Perth man Nicola La Falce in 1994.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.