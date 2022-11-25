'Someone in our community knows what happened': Reward offered for information on suspected 1990s murder

Police have offered a $500,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the suspected murder of Perth man Nicola La Falce in 1994.
Mr La Falce, a self-employed bricklayer, was 37 years old when he disappeared, and was last seen at a pizza shop on Cambridge Street in Wembley on January 12, 1994.
On January 13, Ansett Airlines received a booking in Mr La Falce's name for a flight from Perth to Adelaide departing on January 14.
The seat reserved under Mr La Falce's name was occupied, but police have now revealed they do not believe he was on that flight.
State Crime Assistant Commissioner Tony Loghorn said that despite the time that has passed, WA Police remained committed to finding those responsible for Mr La Falce's disappearance and suspected homicide.
"He was a much loved father, brother and son both to family here in Perth and Italy; and we believe someone in our community knows what happened to him," Mr Loghorn said.
"We hope that this substantial reward will provide new opportunities for our detectives to help solve this case and may encourage anyone with information to report it to police."
The timeline:
Wednesday, January 12, 1994
Thursday, January 13, 1994
Friday, January 14, 1994
There have been no confirmed sightings of Mr La Falce since the evening he left the pizza shop, and the Ansett Airlines flight was the last recorded movement by him or a person using his name.
Anyone with information about the disappearance of Mr La Falce is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make an online report via www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
