Two Peel men charged after alleged Silver Sands knife attack

Police have charged two Peel men in relation to the attack of three men at a Silver Sands tavern with a large knife or machete on Thursday night.
A 28-year-old man from Halls Head and a 34-year-old man from Singleton have been charged with three counts of Acts or Omissions Causing Bodily Harm or Danger.
The men have been remanded in custody to appear before the Perth Magistrates Court tomorrow.
A woman in her 30s has been released without charge.
The investigation is ongoing.
Previously:
Mandurah detectives are investigating an assault at a tavern in Silver Sands last night where a man allegedly assaulted three male patrons with a large knife, leaving them seriously wounded.
Around 10.30pm a verbal altercation took place inside the tavern after a woman was refused entry to a private function area.
The woman left the tavern and returned 20 minutes later with two men and another woman.
A fight broke out between the group and patrons inside the private function area, and during the altercation, one of the males allegedly assaulted three patrons with a large knife or machete before the group left the scene.
The three men, aged 32, 39 and 60, were taken to hospital with serious head and arm injuries.
Detectives urge members of the public who may have dashcam or mobile phone vision of the incident or the areas around the tavern, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
