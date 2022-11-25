Mandurah Mail

Two Peel men charged after alleged Silver Sands knife attack

Updated November 25 2022 - 9:01pm, first published 12:59pm
Police have charged two Peel men in relation to the attack of three men at a Silver Sands tavern with a large knife or machete on Thursday night.

