"In the ring, the world slows down": Peel boxer wins silver at National Championships

Anthony Wright-Hearn has always been a fighter. Both in heart and in sport.
Growing up in a small country town with no boxing gyms during what he described as "a bit of a rough childhood", Anthony wanted to learn to fight to protect himself and his family.
When he was 18, he moved to Baldivis and joined his first boxing gym where he trained for four years before moving to Fighter Fit Boxing Gym in Mandurah, training under the mentorship of Danny Heyes.
Last week, Anthony took home a silver medal at the Elite Australian National Boxing Championships, which he said marked an important milestone on his journey to becoming a professional boxer.
Anthony said boxing was not just his career path, but his therapy.
"This gym does a whole lot for my mental health and happiness," he said.
"I think really just having a goal, and having something to work towards every single day. We train so much and spar so much that once you're in the ring it really just feels like home.
"In the ring, the world slows down."
His rigorous training schedule, which includes around 5-6 days of intensive fitness with one rest day, keeps him on the path to success and Anthony said the other gym members had become "his second family".
At his nationals fight which scored him the silver, Anthony won in a unanimous decision, and he said the fight had secured itself as an early career highlight.
It was also his first time fighting another Southpaw, which is a boxing stance leading with right jabs and following with a left cross right hook, typically used by left handers.
Anthony said boxing had become so intertwined in his life that he didn't consider that he had "life outside of boxing".
"I'm really boring to be honest with you," Anthony said, laughing.
"I box full time and I work delivering for Uber. Aside from that I spend time with my fiancé and my family - I keep my circle really, really tight."
Anthony said his fiancé Shenae was his biggest supporter, and knew how to handle the unpredictable world of boxing.
"The week of a fight I'm dieting and cutting weight and I'm no fun essentially," he said.
"The day of the fight she's a little quiet and I can feel her nervous energy but she deals with it so well."
As for what's next, Anthony said he wanted to win an Australian title at the Commonwealth Games and eventually move into the professional space.
"You've got to fight as much as possible, get on every fight card you can and get all of the experience you can," he said.
For now, Anthony said he was continuing to train hard with the team at Fighter Fit, and was riding the wave of his recent success.
"I don't believe I would've even made it to the Nationals if it weren't for Danny and Kelly (Heyes) and my team with all the hard work we do. Not to mention my family, I'm so proud of being a part of this."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
