Family wins $100,000 from scratchie bought at Newsagency in Waikiki

Updated November 24 2022 - 1:27pm, first published 1:16pm
Seahaven Newsagency sold a winning scratchie which the recipients will use to go on a family holiday to Ireland. Picture from Seahaven Newsagency Facebook.

One family has received an unexpected early Christmas gift after winning $100,000 from a scratchie purchased at Seahaven Newsagency in Waikiki.

