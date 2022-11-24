Family wins $100,000 from scratchie bought at Newsagency in Waikiki

One family has received an unexpected early Christmas gift after winning $100,000 from a scratchie purchased at Seahaven Newsagency in Waikiki.
The man who purchased the ticket said he bought the scratchie because his wife "loves Christmas", and they would be booking a family holiday to Ireland with the winnings.
"We were very excited. My wife nearly collapsed when she realised we'd won," he said.
"We couldn't believe you can win that much on a scratchie."
After letting the win sink in and enjoying a celebration with family and close friends, he said holiday planning was afoot.
"My wife had been hoping to get to Ireland for a holiday next year. This win makes that possible and means the entire family can come on the trip," he said.
So far in 2022, 51 top prize winners have shared in more than $4.7 million in prizes.
