Casuarina crash kills 53-year-old man

Police are seeking information about a crash in Casuarina which killed a 53-year-old man on Tuesday night.
Around 8.25pm on November 22, a black Audi sedan was travelling west on Thomas Road when it struck a kerb and continued across the median island before hitting a fence.
The 53-year-old, who was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information regarding this crash, or who saw the Audi travelling in the area prior to the crash, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can be uploaded directly to Investigators via this link: https://wapf.au.evidence.com/.../public/casuarinafatal2022
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.