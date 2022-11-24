Mandurah Mail

Casuarina crash kills 53-year-old man

Updated November 24 2022 - 12:17pm, first published 12:03pm
Police are investigating a crash in Casuarina on Tuesday night which killed a 53-year-old man. Picture from files.

Police are seeking information about a crash in Casuarina which killed a 53-year-old man on Tuesday night.

