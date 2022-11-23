A smoke alert has been issued by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES), for people in the vicinity of Boyd Road, Preece Road and Scarp Road in parts of Keysbrook in the Shire of Murray.
The smoke is due to a fire at the intersection of Boyd Road and Preece Road in Keysbrook, which is currently not contained or controlled.
While there is currently no immediate danger, DFES advises to monitor the situation.
WHAT TO DO:
If driving
ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:
Some roads may be closed.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke. Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.
EXTRA INFORMATION:
KEEP UP TO DATE:
Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.
During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.
The next update will be provided by DFES at 4pm today unless the situation changes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.