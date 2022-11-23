Mandurah Mail

Bushfire alert for Keysbrook and Murray

By Perri Polson
Updated November 23 2022 - 6:20pm, first published 6:07pm
A smoke alert has been issued for Keysbrook. Picture: Giorgio Trovato via Unsplash.

A smoke alert has been issued by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES), for people in the vicinity of Boyd Road, Preece Road and Scarp Road in parts of Keysbrook in the Shire of Murray.

