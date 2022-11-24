Police arrest motorcyclist after chase through Perth's southern suburbs | VIDEO

Mandurah detectives have apprehended a 26-year-old Golden Bay man after he allegedly led police on a chase through Baldivis, Wellard and Kwinana.
Around 10.05am on November 22, police saw a black Suzuki motorcycle travelling at speed on Hennessey Avenue in Orelia.
Officers turned on their lights and sirens in an attempt to get the rider to stop, when it will be alleged he continued to travel at speed.
A police helicopter was monitoring the chase and directed officers on the ground to the carpark of Wellard Train Station where he was apprehended.
The 26-year-old was charged with Reckless Driving to Escape Pursuit by Police, Driver of a Vehicle Failed to Comply with a Direction to Stop (Circumstance of Aggravation), Drove, Caused or Permitted a Vehicle with a Forged, Replica or False Plate to be Driven on a Road and Unlicensed Person Possess Firearm/Ammunition.
