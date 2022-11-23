Alternative water resources for irrigating City of Mandurah-managed public open space in North Mandurah have been approved by councillors following Tuesday night's meeting.
The officer's report outlined reduced rainfall, over subscription on aquifer licensed water supply and evidence of future water quality decline because of coastal saline intrusion as motivating factors for the city to target alternative water resources as additional water supplies will be required as the water demand is predicted to reach a total of 2 Gigalitres by 2030.
The additional water allocation in the North Mandurah Managed Aquifer Recharge water supply licence will enable the city to provide further water supply, including improved water quality, to Meadow Springs Sports Facility ovals, Bortolo Park ovals, Rushton Park ovals, Lakelands ovals, the eastern foreshore, Mandurah Ocean Marina and Mariners Cove.
The Department of Water and Environmental Regulation reviewed the city's water study and concluded that a significant sustainable freshwater lens has been created in the North Mandurah sub-area, approving the licence of 300,000kilolitres per year for irrigating public open space.
Funding of $175,000 and $165,000 will be added to the city's Long Term Financial Plan to complete production bore drilling and water supply infrastructure installation, as there is a requirement to upgrade priority sites.
Council was unanimous in its decision to adopt the recommendation to note the progress made on securing a sustainable water resource for North Mandurah, and endorse the inclusion of capital expenditure in the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 financial years.
