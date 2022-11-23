Mandurah Mail

Need for more water approved as demand predicted to grow

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated November 25 2022 - 5:24pm, first published November 23 2022 - 6:00pm
Alternative water resources for irrigating City of Mandurah-managed public open space in North Mandurah have been approved by councillors following Tuesday night's meeting. Stock image.

Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

