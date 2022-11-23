The City of Mandurah will continue to fund Visit Mandurah to the tune of more than $1 million after councillors adopted a new memorandum of understanding with the entity at Tuesday night's council meeting.
The formal relationship between Visit Mandurah - formerly Mandurah and Peel Tourism Organisation - and the City was set out in an MOU in 2018 and expired in August 2022, with a rolling arrangement while the new MoU was negotiated.
The officer's report said effective destination marketing was key to the city's tourism sector as it attempts to recover from COVID-19, and Visit Mandurah had successfully helped support growth - during 2020/21, 1,391 million day-trippers visited Mandurah, generating about $460 million.
The council approved the chief executive to enter into a revised MoU from December to August 2027, and to provide Visit Mandurah with $470,000 operational funding for 2022/23, and $646,000 for employee costs.
Funding will be subject to approval each year as part of City budget processes.
