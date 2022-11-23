Mandurah Mail

Funding to include wages and projects for Visit Mandurah as part of new deal to expire in August 2027

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated November 23 2022 - 5:16pm, first published 2:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The City of Mandurah will continue to fund Visit Mandurah to the tune of more than $1 million after councillors adopted a new memorandum of understanding with the entity at Tuesday night's council meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.