The City of Mandurah will write to the developer of a proposed Erskine estate to remind them they are must retain trees and vegetation vital to the survival of a population of cockatoos.
In 2019, the City rejected a proposal to develop Lot 2002, 21 Marina Quay Drive, however it was elevated to the Western Australian Planning Commission which approved the development and therefore required the City adopt a local development plan to outline requirements.
The proposal was advertised to nearby landowners, prompting 30 submissions of residents' concerns about parking, tree retention, use of roof materials, building heights, and the development of Lot 28.
At Tuesday night's council meeting, Mandurah Quay Home Owners Association spokesman Noel Robinson reiterated concerns, despite the proponents indicating a willingness to preserve 10 trees and replant more.
However, Mr Robinson said those efforts fell short of what was required to save forest red tailed cockatoos nesting in the area.
"These endangered cockatoos need to survive... (replanted trees) will take too long to grow and mature to support these cockatoos," Mr Robinson said.
"We have one chance to do what we can and not be implicit in the extinction of another species."
The officer's recommendation was for councillors to endorse the LDP subject to modifications requiring trees be protected during and beyond the construction phase; that no pruning, removal or other modification to trees occur without written approval from the City; any application for development approval to remove, prune or modify trees be accompanied by a report from a suitably qualified arboriculturalist; and that amendments with the addition of tree preservation be approved by WAPC.
Mayor Rhys Williams forwarded a motion further amending the recommendation to request city officers to write to the developer to remind them of their obligations within the the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999.
The council unanimously backed the mayor's amendment and unanimously adopted the recommendation with amendments.
