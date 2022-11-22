Mandurah Mail

City to write to proponents and remind them of obligations in retaining trees on proposed development land

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
November 22 2022
The proposed development area at Lot 2002, 21 Marina Quay Drive bounded in red. Residents want trees on the lot preserved to ensure the survival of a local population of forest red tailed black cockatoos.

The City of Mandurah will write to the developer of a proposed Erskine estate to remind them they are must retain trees and vegetation vital to the survival of a population of cockatoos.

