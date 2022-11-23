Deputy mayor Caroline Knight and councillor Peter Rogers will represent the City of Mandurah council on a selection panel when the search begins for a replacement for chief executive officer Mark Newman.
Mr Newman announced last month that he will be leaving his role in October 2023, and as part of the process to hire a replacement council was required to select the number of elected representatives to be part of that process, and then vote on who they would be.
At November's council meeting on Tuesday night, mayor Rhys Williams put forward a motion that the number of elected representatives be two, which was unanimously accepted by council.
Seven councillors had nominated for consideration in advance - Crs Knight, Rogers, Jenny Green, Ryan Burns, Peter Jackson, Amber Kearns and Bob Pond, however Crs Kearns and Pond withdrew their nominations on the night.
After ballots were distributed, filled and counted, the council had selected Crs Knight and Rogers, which was then unanimously accepted by a vote.
Mayor Williams said the high number of nominations "demonstrated the high calibre" of people on the council in wanting to be involved in the process.
The recruitment process is expected to costs $40,000, and councillors will receive no remuneration to sit on the selection panel.
