Mandurah Mail

Deputy mayor Caroline Knight and Cr Peter Rogers to represent council in selection process

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated November 25 2022 - 5:15pm, first published November 23 2022 - 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy mayor Caroline Knight and councillor Peter Rogers will join the selection panel to appoint a new City of Mandurah chief executive. Pictures from Facebook.

Deputy mayor Caroline Knight and councillor Peter Rogers will represent the City of Mandurah council on a selection panel when the search begins for a replacement for chief executive officer Mark Newman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.