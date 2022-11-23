Mandurah Mail

COMMENT: Crab Fest back for 2023

Updated November 23 2022 - 1:13pm, first published 12:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On behalf of City of Mandurah council, I am very happy this week to officially announce that Mandurah's signature event, Crab Fest, is back for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.