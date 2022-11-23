COMMENT: Crab Fest back for 2023

On behalf of City of Mandurah council, I am very happy this week to officially announce that Mandurah's signature event, Crab Fest, is back for 2023.
Crab Fest is a significant and iconic part of the Mandurah story and it is an important economic driver for our City, providing a major injection into the local community. Pre-COVID, this event attracted around 100,000 people and brought around $8.3 million a year into the local economy.
While the last three years have been marred with significant uncertainty when it came to running large events, Mandurah has seen an exceptionally positive year so far for 2022, with the completion of our waterfront redevelopment, being recognised as WA's Top Tourism Town and of course the iconic Giants of Mandurah exhibition. The time is right to see the return of Crab Fest and to continue this momentum in Mandurah.
The response from our sponsors and local businesses has been overwhelmingly positive with united focus on ensuring a strong return for Crab Fest in 2023.
Crab Fest is one of those events that has such a long, rich history in Mandurah and we're looking forward to bringing it back and once again cementing its position as a must-attend event in WA.
For more information about the Channel 7 Mandurah Crab Fest, which we're delivering with the support of the State Government through Tourism WA's Regional Events Program, and to purchase tickets to the exciting new events, go to www.crabfest.com.au
