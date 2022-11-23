House of the Week | Impressive, spacious home

BED 6 | BATH 3 | CAR 3
This property presents a rare opportunity to buy a versatile and spacious family home with a large two bedroom, one bathroom fully self contained granny flat also included. If you are caring for relatives, have independent teenagers or even want to look at offering an Airbnb option, this is definitely one to see.
Within the main house are four bedrooms, two bathrooms, separate study and theatre room, plenty of room for the whole family to comfortably enjoy. There are two reverse cycle air-con units, a rainwater tank, huge paved alfresco area complete with pizza oven, all overlooking the below ground salt water pool. The granny flat is connected to the main home, and also includes its own reverse cycle air-con unit, a wood fire, and direct access to a second patio and the pool.
Seton a large 913sqm corner block, amongst quiet, leafy surrounds, this home offers not just plenty of extra parking to the front, but also side access from a second driveway to a paved area where you could park a boat or trailer, next to a large 4m x 7m powered shed.
Situated approximately 300m to the Serpentine River and close to the boat ramp, you can spend the upcoming warmer months enjoying the best of the waterside lifestyle. Shopping centres, schools and transport are all close by.
