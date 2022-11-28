Mandurah Mail

Stellar Aesthetics owner Sera Love awarded in small business

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated November 28 2022 - 5:01pm, first published 4:30pm
New Zealand born Sera Love was awarded at the Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards, held in Sydney. Picture supplied.

Local spa and salon Stellar Aesthetics has been recognised at the 2022 Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards, in the category of beauty services.

