Local spa and salon Stellar Aesthetics has been recognised at the 2022 Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards, in the category of beauty services.
Salon owner Sera Love said it's been a difficult year for the business, but it has experienced rapid growth over a two year period.
Ms Love said she prided herself and her salon on offering trainees and apprentices the opportunity to gain industry experience through working at Stellar Aesthetics.
"We're advocating for the growth of our industry," Ms Love said.
"Once they're finished with their traineeship, they've got experience to go where ever they want."
As an industry professional with more than 15 years of experience, Ms Love said she owed her start in beauty to the work experience she completed at salons.
"I didn't go to beauty school to learn, I watched my friends do that and then struggle to find jobs."
Ms Love said training institutions failed to keep up with industry changes.
"It's outdated, it's the same stuff I learned 15 years ago.
"We're an industry that changes every day and if you're not on top of that you just fall behind."
Not only does Ms Love enjoy working with and teaching trainees, she said it's more helpful from an employer's perspective, for trainees to learn on the job.
"A trainee who has studied, what they've learned is very basic and you have to teach them again.
"I prefer to teach them, and they pick up on things faster because it's all one on one.
"I was taught that way, and I think it's a better and quicker way to learn."
During the pandemic, the beauty industry was completely shut down, and when things started to open back up, Ms Love and her husband turned a spare room in their house into a salon, just to try and get back up and running.
Within six months, Ms Love was booked and busy, and needed more hands on deck to propel her business.
In two years, she went from a 40 square metre salon to 160 square metres.
With COVID-19 creating uncertainty, Ms Love also went through health problems, dealing with epilepsy, fibromyalgia and endometriosis.
"I've just had to push through to get my business cranking through my health. I've come to work in some horrible states."
Ms Love is also on the spectrum, which she said was her 'superpower'.
"I just don't give up. If I care about something and I'm really passionate about something I will do everything I can to make sure I can master it and make it grow."
Working with a naturopath for skin conditions, and offering flotation tanks, Ms Love said she enjoyed offering wellness and relaxation to her clients.
"The beauty of the industry is that it's not always about the glamorous pretty things."
