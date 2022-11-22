Mandurah Mail

Port Kennedy motorcyclist charged for alleged hit and run

Updated November 22 2022 - 6:10pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have charged a Port Kennedy man in relation to an alleged hit and run. Picture from files.

Police have charged a 35-year-old Port Kennedy man for an alleged hit and run in Warnbro on November 3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.