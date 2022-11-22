Port Kennedy motorcyclist charged for alleged hit and run

Police have charged a 35-year-old Port Kennedy man for an alleged hit and run in Warnbro on November 3.
The incident occurred around 3.20pm, when a 78-year-old man was walking his dog across Currie Street.
As he was about to step onto the kerb, it is alleged he was struck by a motorcycle and the motorcyclist did not stop to render assistance.
The 78-year-old received serious lower leg injuries and remains in hospital.
Officers charged the 35-year-old motorcyclist with one count of Driver Failed to Stop and Ensure Assistance Received After Incident Occasioning Grievous Bodily Harm, Driver Failed to Report an Incident Occasioning Death or Grievous Bodily Harm and No Authority to Drive - Suspended (other than fines suspension).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.