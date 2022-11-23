When Meadow Springs resident Kenneth Turner was growing up, he never wore a hat and sunscreen wasn't commonly found in homes.
"Growing up you'd never see anyone wear a hat or use sunscreen - I know I didn't. I would spend hours outdoors getting burnt and never thought anything of it."
Later in life Mr Turner worked in pest control, a job that saw him equally indoors and outdoors.
The 88-year-old and great-grandfather to 18 is a part of the 'sunburnt generation', referring to those who grew up with a heavily outdoors lifestyle in a time before sun protection was readily available.
Because of this, those aged over 60 are at a higher risk of skin cancer.
However, a new and innovative form of radiation treatment is showing promising results in Mandurah.
Dr Kasri Rahim, an oncologist from GenesisCare Mandurah, said prevention was always better than a cure, but there's still hope.
While for some people the damage has already been done, Dr Rahim said the next best thing is early detection.
"I would recommend to have a good look around your body, make sure they keep an eye on different moles that could be evolving, and also for any skin lesions that don't look normal," Dr Rahim said.
Organising yearly appointments with a local skin clinic for skin checks or mole mapping can provide expert advice on spots to keep an eye on.
The radiation therapy offered in Mandurah is called Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT).
It was originally used to treat prostate cancer, and has since shown positive results for skin cancer.
It's ideal for people who have extensive skin field cancerisation, where other treatments have not worked.
VMAT delivers a continuous beam of radiation, which arcs around the body.
The machine which delivers the radiation automatically adjusts the shape and the dose of the radiation, in order to provide the most effective and accurate treatment.
Dr Rahim said what made it especially useful was that it could treat large areas of skin at once, as well as curved parts of the body such as arms and legs.
As well as this, the beam treats the surface of the skin, and doesn't disturb healthy skin issue underneath.
Depending on the needs of the patient, the dose of radiation will be measured, and then the patient will undergo small daily treatments of 10 minutes per day, for five days per week.
The course of this treatment may be between five and six weeks long.
Studies by the National Dermatology Radiation Oncology Registry (NDROR) have proved these promising results, in a 24 month research period the treatment saw a success rate between 80-90 percent.
Mr Turner has had sunspots removed from his head, neck and ears for 30 years.
"It became a cycle - I'd go the GP, he'd remove my skin spots, then I'd be back a few weeks later with new ones," he said.
Late last year, he was diagnosed with non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC), and was successfully treated by Dr Rahim using the VMAT technology.
NMSC is the most common form of skin cancer diagnosed in WA, with around 76,000 cases being treated per year within WA.
While NMSC is considered to be less aggressive than melanoma, it can spread to other parts of the body and become pre-malignant, so early detection is ideal.
Dr Rahim said majority of sun damage occurs at a young age, from childhood and though the teenage years, and is something that can show up, or worsen over time due to chronic or intermittent sun exposure.
"The responsibility comes to the adults, parents and teachers to educate young children and young adults about sun protection and to keep reminding them.
"I hope we can prevent skin cancer, but for those who have it and treatment isn't working, considering radiation may be an option," Dr Rahim said.
VMAT is the only therapy of its kind, offered at GenesisCare in Mandurah.
"My advice to other Australians is simple - wear a hat and put on sunscreen every day," Mr Turner said.
