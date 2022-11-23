Mandurah Mail

New treatment for skin cancer in Mandurah

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated November 23 2022 - 4:10pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With majority of sun damage occurring during childhood and adolescence, encouraging and educating kids about sun protection can reduce the risk of cancer in the future. Picture by National Cancer Institute.

When Meadow Springs resident Kenneth Turner was growing up, he never wore a hat and sunscreen wasn't commonly found in homes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.