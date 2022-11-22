Perth author Ros Thomas' new book was three years in the making, written while caring for her elderly mother as she juggled new roles not only as a daughter and writer but as a fulltime carer.
The novella explores her observations in these roles, witnessing the 'theatre' of institutionalised life within the aged care industry and all the characters and personalities involved.
Her firsthand experience of aged care drove her passion for restoring the dignity of the elderly.
When Ms Thomas' mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, she said she went through a 'terrible shock' initially, and then slowly, all the stages of grief.
"My mum was my whole world, and to lose that person slowly, and see little bits of her unraveling and drifting away day by day was devastating," Ms Thomas said.
"It was like we had changed places, I was her mother and she was my fourth and most demanding child.
"Having a mother who, at times, was behaving like a toddler was really confronting."
As an ambassador for Alzheimer's WA and the deputy chair for the WA Government's Carers Advisory Council, Ms Thomas said she aimed to not only share tough conversations about being a carer and watching loved ones age, but about improving the lives of the elderly.
"A lot of the caring roles happen behind closed doors, so the carer feels invisible," she said.
"You can feel like you're the only one going through this process."
Ms Thomas said ageing, in the case of mental or physical decline, can be traumatic for both the individual and their carer, and cause 'catastrophic' changes to relationships.
"If it's your mum or your dad, you've had them as a role model for your whole life, and then suddenly the entire relationship fractures and has to be rebuilt," she said.
Ms Thomas said she considered moving into aged care as the "next phase of life" rather than a final address, but measures needed to be taken to prevent loved ones from becoming institutionalised.
She said the person going into care needed to have a proxy to advocate for their wellbeing and ensure they remain connected to the community, services and the outside world.
"Sometimes they become a little bit identity-less, it's about loyalty, to ensure the person in aged care is still very much an individual," she said.
"I'm really interested in how the rest of us can help those in aged care really live the last stage of their life to their absolute full potential and that includes remaining the person that they are.
"Aged care is good at caring for people, but they can't facilitate all of these wants and needs at the same time."
Ageing is an unavoidable, inevitable part of life, and for this reason Ms Thomas said she thought it was "incredibly nave" to be dismissive or hold negative views towards the elderly.
"It's not until you start to speak to elderly people or people in care and you hear the stories of their lives and realise how much they have contributed and how important they are," Ms Thomas said.
"These are people that you might look at and say 'well, that's just an old woman in aged care' but these are trailblazers, people who have changed the world for the better.
"I think the elderly aren't to be ignored or pitied, they are people who still have enormous quantities of intellect and ability to give us."
These thoughts and feelings about the aged care industry inspired the setting for her book, How To Shame The Devil, which tells the story of a declining man who has been moved into care, when sexual misconduct allegations arise from the past.
The plot for the story comes from her past experience working in radio at age 21.
"There was a layer of very young and ambitious women, hoping to make a career of media and very established, very charismatic and powerful layer of male executives who didn't mind using that power imbalance to make it a bit difficult for us, in terms of the sexual politics of the office," she said.
"I always found that quite fascinating."
The brainstorming around the plot happened in 2016, roughly a year before the #metoo movement became a viral, worldwide talking point.
"When the Harvey Weinstein story broke, and the allegations kept coming, I knew I was onto something topical," Ms Thomas said.
"I kind of panicked thinking everybody would move onto something else and then my story would be old, but as I kept writing, every few months, a new story would come out and I realised the bubble was not going to burst.
"I was very interested in the public reaction, the #metoo movement was treating every man as a potential predator, or had the capability of being a potential predator, which I found interesting and disturbing."
Ms Thomas said writing the male psyche was enjoyable, whereas the character's exterior was more challenging to capture.
"He's very real to me, he exists as a person, and even now a year later I'm trying to write another book and I'm still living in his world," she said.
"I find him endearing despite his negative qualities, and funny, sweet, troubled, clumsy and confused."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.