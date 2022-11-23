Motobility Advertising Feature

Nat with customer and scooter. Picture supplied.

Mobility issues should never prevent you from living life. For those who find it increasingly difficult to get up and about, mobility equipment can help you regain independence and stay connected with the world.

Finding the right equipment can be daunting, but the friendly team at Motobility are passionate about their customer's wellbeing and finding the right product for the individual.

Founded back in 2001, Motobility (formerly Bluesky Healthcare) is a Western Australian owned and operated business which manufactures their lift and recline chairs, mattresses and electric adjustable beds right here in Western Australia.



Other products are imported from all over the world to ensure the best quality and best price, including stairlifts from the United Kingdom, scooters, electric wheelchairs and powerchairs are sourced from Taiwan and China, and are from the most reputable manufacturers on the market.



Motobility also stocks a range of everyday living aids such as rollators, walking sticks and bathroom aids in their Mandurah and Osborne Park Showrooms.

"Everyone is different and has very unique needs and requirements," managing director, Nat Darbyshire said.

"It's not just about having someone come in and buy a product.

"It's a matter of finding out what they require and how we can help. It's really important to us to make sure they get value for their money and find the right product."

Not only do Motobility offer an abundance of different styles and suitability's in their range, but they also offer different ways that customers can view them.

Understanding that making arrangements to get to the show-room can be difficult, Motobility can bring their products to your door, so you can test drive them in the comfort of your home.

Motobility believes in future proofing for their customers, so their technicians will come to you for servicing, and work closely with customers, support workers, and family.