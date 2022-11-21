I wrote to the Premier in October regards the installation of "Prepare to Stop" warning lights before our traffic lights here in Mandurah. These lights are everywhere else and are a great benefit to drivers when approaching traffic lights. We hear so much about road safety issues and at times I wonder if they are fair dinkum. We have some very wide intersections here in Mandurah that are camera controlled and if you are caught half way and accelerate to clear they book you for speeding. Well, finally no I did not receive a reply from the Premier or his office so I have gone as far as I can go with this very important road safety issue.