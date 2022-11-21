The proposed offshore wind farm about five and a half kilometres off the coast between Preston Beach and Binningup will, if it is built, displace polluting coal-fired electricity generation and reduce Western Australia's greenhouse emissions by around a million tonnes per year.
It should be strongly supported by anyone who cares for the future of our shared planet and of our children and grandchildren.
I have recently moved to Mandurah, having come from Mid-North SA where there is a big concentration of wind farms. While there was some ill-informed opposition to some of those wind farms years ago, the great majority of the local people there are now quite comfortable with them and are enjoying the employment and financial benefits that have come with them.
When I lived in SA I could see the local wind farm from the end of my street. Since moving to Erskine the only wind farm I've seen is the one at Albany. I look forward to being able to again see a wind farm within an hour's drive of my new home.
Mandurah Raceway Slotcar Group recently held their annual charity event raising $1,072 for the Prostate Cancer Group. We would like to thank local businesses and members for their donations and support. If anybody is interested in slot car racing, we race every Friday night. Contact Dave on 0437 064 308.
I walked past Nextra Newsagency in the Forum a few days ago and, as usual, was drawn to look at what might be on show in the window.I was delighted to see the window has been transformed into a lovely Christmas display. I have previously frowned on Christmas displays on show before December 12, but Nextra's display has such a lovely warm, old-fashioned Christmas feel, I managed to push my superstitions to the back of my brain and stood for quite some minutes admiring the mechanical figures (okay, they are probably battery operated, but imagining cogs and wheels and belts making things move is much more in keeping with my idea of a good old-fashioned Christmas).
I wrote to the Premier in October regards the installation of "Prepare to Stop" warning lights before our traffic lights here in Mandurah. These lights are everywhere else and are a great benefit to drivers when approaching traffic lights. We hear so much about road safety issues and at times I wonder if they are fair dinkum. We have some very wide intersections here in Mandurah that are camera controlled and if you are caught half way and accelerate to clear they book you for speeding. Well, finally no I did not receive a reply from the Premier or his office so I have gone as far as I can go with this very important road safety issue.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
