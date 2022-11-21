Mandurah Mail

Fairbridge Festival cancelled for third year as search for new location begins

Updated November 22 2022 - 12:58am, first published November 21 2022 - 11:42pm
Diggin the Jig at Fairbridge Festival 2019. Picture by Chris Webster

Fairbridge Festival 2023 has been cancelled for the third year running and while the previous cancellations were COVID-related, the newest announcement follows issues with the festival location.

