Police investigate crash between truck and pedestrian in Baldivis

Updated November 21 2022 - 8:04pm, first published 7:57pm
Police are investigating a crash on Kwinana Freeway this morning. Picture from files.

Police are investigating a crash in Baldivis today which left a man in his 30s in a serious condition.

