Police investigate crash between truck and pedestrian in Baldivis

Police are investigating a crash in Baldivis today which left a man in his 30s in a serious condition.
Around 10.25am, officers were called to Kwinana Freeway after reports of a crash involving a truck and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was taken to Royal Perth Hospital.
The driver of the truck was uninjured.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Dash-camera or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can be uploaded directly to investigators via this link.
