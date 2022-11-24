Renting vs buying: 8 Mandurah suburbs appear in study on whether it's cheaper to pay mortgage than rent

Weekly mortgage repayments are cheaper than the median cost of renting a property in eight suburbs across the Mandurah and Peel region, according to recent research into the property market.
A report released last week by Domain Group found it was cheaper to have a mortgage than to be a tenant in 13.8 percent of suburbs nationally, with that figure significantly higher in the Perth metro area, at 26.2%, while in the Mandurah and Peel region it suggests having a mortgage is cheaper in eight suburbs.
Central Mandurah, Coodanup, Golden Bay, Greenfields, Lakelands, Meadow Springs, Pinjarra and Secret Harbour all feature as local suburbs where it is cheaper to repay a home loan than pay a landlord, while in Dawesville, Dudley Park, Falcon and Halls Head mortgage repayments are only slightly more expensive.
Harcourts Mandurah licensee Paul Blakeley said there was a trend in these areas for people to look to get into their own home rather than rent, and that the "great Australian dream" of homeownership was alive and well.
"It is certainly a challenge at the moment with the rental market being so small. We're still seeing lots of people competing for rentals even at higher prices," he said.
"I have noticed that payments are pretty much the same to buy, if not a little bit cheaper, especially in those suburbs.
"For example, we have a property in Greenfields on the market right now. It's a 3x1 home on 892sqm with a purchase price of $289,000.
"Certainly if you did the sums you'd come to a conclusion that a place like that, which is no palace but a great starting point to get into your own property, at that price with repayments over a 20-30 year period would be better in the long run than renting.
"There are a lot of properties at a similar price point across a number of suburbs."
Mr Blakeley said any property listed for less than $450,000 was attracting first-home buyers or people looking to move out of a tenancy situation, and that was a trend across all local suburbs.
He also said the rental market remained competitive, with available properties attracting large viewing crowds and typically going off the market after a week.
"The flipside to that is we are seeing a lot of interest from buyers and investors over east given the affordability of our properties compared to those on that side of the country," Mr Blakeley said.
"So we certainly see both sides to the argument."
According to CoreLogic data, Perth's median property price of $555,538 is the second lowest of all Australian capital cities, compared to Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne where the median property prices are $1.1 million, $940,000 and $806,000 respectively.
WA's rental yields are among the highest in the country, according to CoreLogic with the gross rental yield 4.4 percent, again second only to Darwin, and well up on the national rate of 3.3%.
The annual change in rents for houses in WA crept upwards from 6.4 percent to 6.6 percent between May and June of this year.
Domain's report also found suburbs where renting was more expensive than a mortgage were those with greater levels of competition from short-term residents, students and young professionals.
The research data is based on an interest rate of 4.93 percent and a 20 percent deposit, but excludes adjunct costs including stamp duty and council rates.
Mr Blakeley said those weighing up the benefits of paying a mortgage against paying rent needed to make sure they could make their repayments, and stressed responsibility be taken in making a decision.
"Personally, I feel if the opportunity is there to buy within your price range I would be encouraging you to do so. If the capacity is there to make the repayments then that would be the way to go," he said.
- Central Mandurah
median rent $410 vs mortgage repayment $343.17
- Coodanup
median rent $390 vs mortgage repayment $335.32
- Greenfields
median rent $410 vs mortgage repayment $343.17
- Golden Bay
median rent $430 vs mortgage repayment $421.60
- Meadow Springs
median rent $460 vs mortgage repayment $444.65
- Pinjarra
median rent $400 vs mortgage repayment $371.11
- Secret Harbour
median rent $495 vs mortgage repayment $490.24
