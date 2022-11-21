Mandurah woman named Australia's top trainee

Mandurah resident Brittany-Leigh Wragg won the Trainee of the Year Award at Friday night's Australian Training Awards.
The South Metropolitan TAFE graduate was one of the first students to study a Certificate III in Defence Industry Pathways Program.
Brittany cites the unwavering support from the team at the TAFE and Programmed Training Services with helping her to feel confident about her chosen career pathway in a male-dominated industry.
Brittany sampled different job roles while undertaking work placement rotations and gained real-life experience, all while building up a network of industry contacts. She hopes to begin an apprenticeship in defence on completion of her traineeship.
Brittany was among Western Australians named as winners in the 2022 awards.
The Australian Training Awards 2022 winners receive national acknowledgement as leaders in their relevant field of study, training or sector. Individual category winners also received $5,000 prize money and runner-ups received $2,500.
