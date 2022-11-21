Mandurah Mail

Mandurah resident Brittany-Leigh Wragg wins Trainee of the Year Award at Australian Training Awards 2022

Updated November 21 2022 - 6:40pm, first published 6:09pm
Mandurah woman named Australia's top trainee

Mandurah resident Brittany-Leigh Wragg won the Trainee of the Year Award at Friday night's Australian Training Awards.

