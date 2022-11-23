Founded in 1979, the Asbestos Diseases Society of Australia (ASDA) is a caring, non-profit, charitable organisation that aims to alleviate suffering, anxiety and financial stress experienced by asbestos sufferers and their families.
"We believe the ADSA should be the first port of call for sufferers and their families, so that our experienced staff can provide the necessary medical, legal, and emotional support throughout their journey," vice president, Dave Hall said.
Founders Robert and Rose Marie Vojakovic saw that asbestos diseases sufferers and their families needed ongoing support medically, socially and emotionally, and so in 1984 they also founded the Asbestos Diseases Advisory Service (ADAS). This important service continues today providing screening services, as well as ongoing medical, emotional and legal support.
ADSA's services include, but are not limited to, health monitoring which includes screenings and breathing tests, advisory services, support groups including counselling and disease management, pastoral care, Indigenous health support, and an asbestos exposure registry.
"We established the exposure registry for anyone concerned that they've been exposed to asbestos in their lifetime. This includes people who work in the building industry and those attending natural disasters such as emergency workers and journalists, as well as home renovators, tourists to Wittenoom, local First Nations people etc," Dave said.
Dave has lived and worked in Mandurah for most of his adult life. He said that one of his favourite recreational activities is golf, which is how the idea of raising funds for ADSA through a golf tournament was established.
"The 10 Year Anniversary ADSA Fundraising Gold Tournament for medical research is being held on Sunday, February 26 in 2023. The event has been hosted by the wonderful Meadow Springs Golf and Country Club since its inception, and is now supported by many local and Perth businesses," he said.
"It should be noted that there are still many houses, companies and places in Mandurah and surrounding areas that have asbestos products. That is why I have also been working with the City of Mandurah and Bunnings to raise awareness."
More than 4000 Australians die each year from asbestos-related diseases, which is nearly four times the annual road toll. Don't ignore persistent cold and flu symptoms, especially if you've had exposure to asbestos and industrial dust through your work, home or community. The warning signs of asbestos related diseases include:
All services provided by ADSA and its Advisory Service are absolutely free, made possible by community donations. For a screening appointment, call (08) 9344 4077.
Mobility issues should never prevent you from living life. For those who find it increasingly difficult to get up and about, mobility equipment can help you regain independence and stay connected with the world.
Finding the right equipment can be daunting, but the friendly team at Motobility are passionate about their customer's wellbeing and finding the right product for the individual.
Founded back in 2001, Motobility (formerly Bluesky Healthcare) is a Western Australian owned and operated business which manufactures their lift and recline chairs, mattresses and electric adjustable beds right here in Western Australia.
Other products are imported from all over the world to ensure the best quality and best price, including stairlifts from the United Kingdom, scooters, electric wheelchairs and powerchairs are sourced from Taiwan and China, and are from the most reputable manufacturers on the market.
Motobility also stocks a range of everyday living aids such as rollators, walking sticks and bathroom aids in their Mandurah and Osborne Park Showrooms.
"Everyone is different and has very unique needs and requirements," managing director, Nat Darbyshire said.
"It's not just about having someone come in and buy a product.
"It's a matter of finding out what they require and how we can help. It's really important to us to make sure they get value for their money and find the right product."
Not only do Motobility offer an abundance of different styles and suitability's in their range, but they also offer different ways that customers can view them.
Understanding that making arrangements to get to the show-room can be difficult, Motobility can bring their products to your door, so you can test drive them in the comfort of your home.
Motobility believes in future proofing for their customers, so their technicians will come to you for servicing, and work closely with customers, support workers, and family.
For more information on what Motobility can do for you, visit them in their showroom at 2/17 Gordon Rd, Mandurah or go to motobility.com.au.