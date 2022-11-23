Caring for you and your families health Advertising Feature

ADSA VP Dave Hall and ADSA CEO Melita Markey with Caterina, Roman and Antonino Di Angelo from Diacon Demolition, raffle winners at last week's Christmas Picnic. For more information go to asbestosdiseases.org.au. Picture supplied.

Founded in 1979, the Asbestos Diseases Society of Australia (ASDA) is a caring, non-profit, charitable organisation that aims to alleviate suffering, anxiety and financial stress experienced by asbestos sufferers and their families.

"We believe the ADSA should be the first port of call for sufferers and their families, so that our experienced staff can provide the necessary medical, legal, and emotional support throughout their journey," vice president, Dave Hall said.

Founders Robert and Rose Marie Vojakovic saw that asbestos diseases sufferers and their families needed ongoing support medically, socially and emotionally, and so in 1984 they also founded the Asbestos Diseases Advisory Service (ADAS). This important service continues today providing screening services, as well as ongoing medical, emotional and legal support.



ADSA's services include, but are not limited to, health monitoring which includes screenings and breathing tests, advisory services, support groups including counselling and disease management, pastoral care, Indigenous health support, and an asbestos exposure registry.

"We established the exposure registry for anyone concerned that they've been exposed to asbestos in their lifetime. This includes people who work in the building industry and those attending natural disasters such as emergency workers and journalists, as well as home renovators, tourists to Wittenoom, local First Nations people etc," Dave said.

Dave has lived and worked in Mandurah for most of his adult life. He said that one of his favourite recreational activities is golf, which is how the idea of raising funds for ADSA through a golf tournament was established.

"The 10 Year Anniversary ADSA Fundraising Gold Tournament for medical research is being held on Sunday, February 26 in 2023. The event has been hosted by the wonderful Meadow Springs Golf and Country Club since its inception, and is now supported by many local and Perth businesses," he said.

"It should be noted that there are still many houses, companies and places in Mandurah and surrounding areas that have asbestos products. That is why I have also been working with the City of Mandurah and Bunnings to raise awareness."

More than 4000 Australians die each year from asbestos-related diseases, which is nearly four times the annual road toll. Don't ignore persistent cold and flu symptoms, especially if you've had exposure to asbestos and industrial dust through your work, home or community. The warning signs of asbestos related diseases include:

shortness of breath

persistent coughs

rapid weight loss

chest or abdominal pains

blood in the sputum

multiple antibiotic treatments