Peel Harvey Catchment Council's River Action Plans set for Murray and Serpentine Rivers

By Perri Polson
Updated November 21 2022 - 5:46pm, first published 5:30pm
The River Action Plans will guide decision making in regards to the restoration of local water ways. Picture supplied.

The Peel Harvey Catchment Council (PHCC) are focussed on improving the health of local waterways, with sights set on 'preserving and conserving' the Murray and Serpentine Rivers

