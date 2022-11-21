The Peel Harvey Catchment Council (PHCC) are focussed on improving the health of local waterways, with sights set on 'preserving and conserving' the Murray and Serpentine Rivers
Currently being actioned is the PHCC's River Action Plans, which identifies and prioritises assets, attributes and threats to the waterways, as well as proposes restorative solutions.
There are more than 4,000km of natural and artificial waterways throughout the Swan Coastal Plain, and only one percent are in 'near pristine' condition.
The Murray River is the largest river in the Peel-Harvey Catchment encompassing an area of approximately 8,300 km2 .
The land around the Murray River, with its fine sedimentary soils that support cattle grazing, an abundance of fresh water and the ability for it to be used as a freight route, meant that the Murray was a major asset for European Settlement in the 1800's.
Since then, the river and neighbouring wetlands have suffered from major clearing and degradation through agricultural practices and urban development.
The Serpentine River is located in the South West region and covers an area of 664 km2.
Like the Murray, since European settlement the Serpentine River and surrounds have been significantly altered due to changing land uses and heavily modified drainage systems, resulting in the loss of wetlands, habitat, and a highly eutrophic water systems.
Due to the complex nature of the Murray River, the plan focuses on two main areas, the Lower Murray River and the Middle Murray River.
The Middle Murray begins at the headland of the Darling Scarp and includes the area that flows down to the Pinjarra Weir.
The Lower Murray study area starts at the Pinjarra Weir and through meandering channels and unique islands, concludes at the Ramsar listed Peel-Harvey Estuary.
All waterways are sacred to the Bindjareb Noongar people where their ongoing spiritual, cultural and intellectual connections to the land are strong and provide opportunities to work together to enhance the ecological condition of the streams, rivers and the Peel-Harvey Estuary.
The word 'Bilya' is the Noongar name for river and also means umbilical cord.
As spoken by local Noongar Elders, the Bilya sustains life for humans as well as land and aquatic ecosystems therefore, the healthier the river, the healthier life is for all.
Funded by the Alcoa Foundation, the development of the River Action Plans are key to helping the Serpentine and Murray rivers now and in the future.
The Waangaamaap Bilya Serpentine River Action Plan was published in 2020 via the 'Connecting Corridors and Communities; Restoring the Serpentine River' project.
The recently completed and published Bilya Maadjit Murray River Action Plan was created through the 'Healing Bilya-Restoring the Murray and Serpentine Rivers' project.
The plans inform and prioritise on-ground actions and are a vital source of information for government departments and non-government organisations like PHCC when planning works along the river into the future.
These plans have been achieved in partnership with Urbaqua, through detailed assessments of the vegetation, geomorphology, aquatic habitat and water quality of the river.
Alcoa Foundation Australian lead, Suellen Jerrard said the river action plans provided a vital insight into the health of these important waterways.
"The Alcoa Foundation recognise these waterways are the Peel region's environmental, economic, cultural and social lifeblood, and the information gathered through these health assessments can drive targeted action to ensure they can continue to play that important role for future generations," Ms Jerrard said.
PHCC's chair Caroline Knight expressed her thanks for the collaborative approach enabling future planning for on-ground action.
"We will use the River Action Plans to guide us in our future restoration works for the Serpentine and Murray rivers.
"By setting a baseline for the current condition of the river, the plans will enable us to measure the improvement in river health as a consequence of our actions.
"The Estuary is a major component of the Peel-Yalgorup Wetlands System, recognised under the Ramsar Convention as a Wetland of International Importance due to the habitat it provides for waterbirds including migratory shorebirds, fish and invertebrates and threatened ecological communities'' Ms Knight said.
The PHCC Waterways Team has already undertaken on-ground actions to help improve the condition of both the Murray and Serpentine rivers, including revegetation, biosecurity control, fencing and bank stabilisation.
To learn more about the 'Healing Bilya' project and what else is happening in and around the our waterways, head to the PHCC Website.
