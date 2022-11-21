CONVERSATION: What time does Mandurah eat dinner?

It's a seemingly inconspicuous question - what time do you eat dinner?
But after one post on a Mandurah community page and more than 150 comments, it's clear... the Peel is divided by dinner.
Luke Beeson took to Mandurah Q and A last night posing this: "ok, serious question and debate - what's the 'normal' time to serve dinner?"
It didn't take long for other locals to jump in, with the general consensus being that it depended on two things - work and children.
"With kids... 5.30-7.00, without kids... 6-8.30," one woman wrote.
"About 40 minutes after I get home from work, so any time from 8pm-11pm," said another.
While those with children seemed to sit around the 5-7pm bracket, those without, or who had later shifts at work said they ate anywhere from 7.30 to midnight.
This got us thinking - does location matter?
According to Outlook Travel India, where you are in the world can influence what time you have dinner.
For example, Nordic countries throughout Europe seem to eat during earlier hours, even as early as 4.30pm, while in countries with hotter weather such as Italy, Spain and Portugal, it's common to sit down for dinner at 10pm or later.
In Australia, the average time across the country has typically stayed within 6-8pm.
So what do the experts say? Is there a perfect time to eat dinner?
Carrie Griffin, holistic nutritionist for Body Mechanics Mandurah said there was not so much a perfect time on the clock, but an ideal time in the day.
"There's no perfect time, there are no rules around it. In terms of digestion, a couple of hours before we go to bed.
"Ideally, we want you to have dinner 4-5 hours after you've had lunch."
Ms Griffin said going to bed with a full stomach should be avoided where possible, to allow the body to enter the healing space instead of focussing on digestion.
"The majority of our digestion happens in the first couple of hours after we've eaten - for example eating at 7.30 and going to bed at 10 is fine. It's flexible."
More important than timing, Ms Griffin said, was mindfulness.
"Sitting down to eat and eating mindfully, that's the key - no eating in the car, no rushing.
"But the ideal time is the time that suits your family."
What time do you eat dinner? Answer our poll below.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
