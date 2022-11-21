Green top and economical Mariners bowling stifles Mt Lawley scoring

An extraordinary day with the ball has seen Rockingham-Mandurah restrict Mt Lawley to just 6/134 in day one of their two-day WACA Premier Cricket clash at Lark Hill on Saturday.
After winning the toss and sending the visitors in on a green wicket, the Mariners dominated with leather in hand, getting through 73 overs in the day and limiting the Hawks to less than two runs per over while helping themselves to regular wickets.
Ronan Hogarth picked up the first wicket of the day, bowling opener Tyrone Virgo for just 8, before Aaron Burrage helped himself to two quick scalps, removing Tyler Scroop for 1 and Braydon Fernandes soon after for 18.
The Hawks were well and truly on the backfoot when Corey Wasley ran out Ben Dale to leave the visitors 4/38.
Muhammad Ashfaq and keeper Fletcher Enman tried to combat the Mariners with a partnership of 62 but they both fell in quick succession, first Ashfaq trapped in front by Craig Simmons for 51 and then Enman suffered the same fate to Jay Collard for 13 soon after.
Liam Ward-Armstrong (20 not out) and Alex Osborne (14 not out) stood firm to see off the final hour of the day, but by stumps the pair had only added 34 as the Hawks could only muster 6/134.
Opening bowler Jye Donald produced the day's most remarkable figures despite going wicketless, with his 10 overs going for just six runs and including an incredible eight maidens, while Ashley Blake (0/19 off 10 with five maidens) and Simmons (1/23 off 17 overs with nine maidens) were also frugal.
The Mariners also only allowed a single sundry - a leg bye - to round off an exceptional day with the ball and leaving themselves with a very manageable day-two chase.
However, the men in maroon were on the receiving end of some stingy bowling in Sunday's Premier T20 clash against Scarborough in Dianella, as George Bell and Burrage accounted for 69 of the Mariners' total of all-out for 96 inside 18 overs.
The Seagulls reeled off the required runs for the loss of just three wickets in the 16th over, with Mitch Oliver claiming 2/15 from his four overs in the only noteworthy bowling performance for the Mariners.
Things didn't improve in their second game of the day, bowled out for just 85 by Willetton, who secured the win in the 12th over thanks to 53 not out from WA representative Aaron Hardie.
The Mariners begin their chase of Mt Lawley's total on Saturday from 11.40am, while they host a Country XI team in the Premier T20 comp on Sunday from 2pm.
