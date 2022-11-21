Green top and economical Mariners bowling stifles Mt Lawley scoring

Mandurah Mail

Updated November 21 2022 - 6:20pm, first published 1:00pm
An extraordinary day with the ball has seen Rockingham-Mandurah restrict Mt Lawley to just 6/134 in day one of their two-day WACA Premier Cricket clash at Lark Hill on Saturday.

