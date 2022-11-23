Nine transactions over a three-and-a-half hour period using a stolen debit card landed a man in Mandurah Magistrates court last Friday on multiple charges of gaining benefit through deception.
Thirty-seven-year-old Peter Alan Kearing was charged after he made the series of purchases in Furnissdale and Pinjarra on Saturday, September 10, with the stolen debit card.
Four of the purchases, totaling about $220, were made at Spud Shed in Furnissdale, where Kearing sorted through his items each time to ensure the total came to less than $100 so the card's tap and go function could be used.
The card was then used to make two purchases totaling $136.40 at Kmart in Pinjarra, a $98 purchase from Smokemart Pinjarra, and $64.55 at Coles Pinjarra.
You knew exactly what you were doing and you knew you had no right to use that card- Magistrate Leanne Atkins
Kearing was with an accomplice each time and claimed he was only assisting with the bagging while his accomplice paid for the items, however CCTV footage showed him sorting through the groceries.
Magistrate Leanne Atkins chastised Kearing for his actions and said the purchases were calculated given he had sorted through them each time to ensure they totaled less than $100.
"You knew exactly what you were doing and you knew you had no right to use that card," she said.
Ms Atkins sentenced Kearing to an intensive supervision order, "the highest community-based order available", with 80 hours of community service, and ordered he pay court costs of $264.30.
She also issued him a stern warning.
"I don't want to jail you but I will have no problem doing so in the future if I have to," Ms Atkins said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.