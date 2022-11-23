Mandurah Mail

Stolen card used to make more than $550 in fraudulent purchases in Furnissdale and Pinjarra

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated November 25 2022 - 5:17pm, first published November 23 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nine transactions over a three-and-a-half hour period using a stolen debit card landed a man in Mandurah Magistrates court last Friday on multiple charges of gaining benefit through deception.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.