Brendan Laws, 24, breached previous sentencing orders by driving while disqualified

Updated November 25 2022 - 5:07pm, first published November 23 2022 - 9:00pm
24-year-old Brendan Laws escaped a jail sentence after breaching his previous sentencing orders.

A young man who drove while disqualified in order to make an appointment as part of a previous sentencing order ended up in breach of that order and faced resentencing at Mandurah Magistrates court last week.

