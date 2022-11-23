A young man who drove while disqualified in order to make an appointment as part of a previous sentencing order ended up in breach of that order and faced resentencing at Mandurah Magistrates court last week.
Brendan Julian Laws was stopped by police on August 2 while driving a Holden Commodore on Pinjarra Road despite being disqualified, and an oral fluid test revealed he was also on methylamphetamine at the time.
By driving, Laws breached three community-based orders he received as sentences for previous charges, including assaulting a nurse at Peel Health Campus, and faced resentencing for those offences as well for the fresh driving while disqualified charge.
Laws appeared in court last Friday and pleaded guilty to all charges, where duty lawyer Clare Hay said the 24-year-old was "trying to do the right thing" by driving to his appointment.
However, Ms Hay said Laws also recognised he had done the wrong thing and was in a "serious situation" given it breached his previous order.
"He needs help and he plans to address his drug use," Ms Hay said.
"He realises he needs to make changes and he plans to relocate to Kalgoorlie to live with his brother, who had his own problems and was able to get through them thanks to rehab.
"His brother doesn't want him to have to go through what he did and he wants to help him."
Ms Hay requested an intensive supervision order with community service so Laws could get a fresh start in Kalgoorlie as he had planned.
Magistrate Leanne Atkins appeared less than impressed with Laws' history, and said driving while disqualified was "an extremely ill-advised thing to do" even if Laws thought he was doing the right thing.
She also referred to his previous assault charges, especially against the nurse, as "despicable" and showing "an appalling lack of self control".
Ms Atkins fined Laws $1500, plus $264.30 in court costs, for driving while disqualified, and imposed a further nine-month driving ban on top of his previous disqualifications.
She also cancelled his community-based order and resentenced him to an intensive supervision order for 12 months with programs, plus 100-hours of community service.
Ms Atkins also warned Laws he was on "a very steep, very slippery slope" and it was time to "wake up and take this chance to change your life".
"There will be no option but to jail you if you re-offend," she said.
