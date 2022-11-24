Mandurah Mail

Benjamin Trevor Vulich fined $3000 for punching man in head five times

By Stuart Horton
Updated November 28 2022 - 5:47pm, first published November 25 2022 - 9:00am
Benjamin Vulich was fined $3000 for assault occasioning bodily harm.

A man "motivated by emotional triggers" to assault another man outside a popular Mandurah night spot received a heavy fine after appearing at Mandurah Magistrates court on November 18.

