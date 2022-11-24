A man "motivated by emotional triggers" to assault another man outside a popular Mandurah night spot received a heavy fine after appearing at Mandurah Magistrates court on November 18.
Forty-five-year-old Benjamin Trevor Vulich pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm following a night out drinking in April, which left another man with injuries including a split lip, bloody nose, a cut to his left ear, and bruising to his left eye and cheek.
The court heard Vulich left a Mandurah Terrace pub with friends at 2.30am on April 24, and saw the victim waiting for a taxi across the street before he approached him with the intent to discuss the victim's relationship with his wife.
However, Vulich "saw red" and the situation escalated to Vulich punching the victim in the head five times, inflicting his injuries.
Defence lawyer Michelle Cox said Vulich had been drinking that night and was waiting for his wife to say goodbye to friends when he saw the victim, and approached him "to have a word" but "fueled by alcohol and emotion" violently unleashed on him.
"This was out of character and motivated by emotional triggers but the facts speak for themselves," Ms Cox said.
"Mr Vulich has taken steps to address his issues and hasn't touched alcohol for a number of months... you can't ask any further steps be taken to rehabilitate."
Magistrate Leanne Atkins said the victim impact statement given to the court indicated more serious effects to the victim than just his physical injuries, including anxiety and agoraphobia, which she took into consideration in sentencing.
"You had no right to resort to violence," she said.
"I haven't been told of any previous interaction between you and the victim that night, it appears you saw him and took your opportunity to inflict significant harm."
Ms Atkins fined Vuilich $3000, plus $137 in court costs, and denied his request for a spent conviction order.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.