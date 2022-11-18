A 52-year-old man who drove his car into a parked vehicle and then slapped a woman has been sentenced to a community-based order for 12 months after appearing in Mandurah Magistrates court on Friday.
Leonard David Marshall pleaded guilty to charges of common assault and causing damage after he drove to a Furnissdale home on September 20 following a physical altercation with the victim's boyfriend.
At 8.30pm, Marshall confronted the man as he was unhappy with his actions towards the victim and the encounter became physical.
Marshall then drove to the victim's home at 9pm, where he crashed his car into a vehicle at the property, causing damage to its rear bumper, and then slapped the victim to the right side of her face before he was chased off the property by witnesses.
Marshall contested he didn't deliberately drive his car into the other vehicle, and instead had difficulty finding the address in the dark and swerved when the victim stepped in front of his car.
He said he slapped the victim as he felt "sheer disgust at her actions", however he conceded "two wrongs don't make a right".
Magistrate Leanne Atkins imposed a 12-month community-based order with supervision and program requirements, however she didn't grant Marshall a spent conviction order as "no assault is a trivial matter", despite his otherwise clean record and good character.
Marshall was also ordered to pay court costs of $264.30.
