Leonard David Marshall, 52, slapped woman in Furnissdale following altercation with boyfriend

By Stuart Horton
Updated November 18 2022 - 6:47pm, first published 6:30pm
Leonard Marshall was sentenced to a 12-month community-based order for slapping a woman.

A 52-year-old man who drove his car into a parked vehicle and then slapped a woman has been sentenced to a community-based order for 12 months after appearing in Mandurah Magistrates court on Friday.

