Western Power promises work to avoid repeat of Mandurah's 2021 Christmas outage

Western Power says it has done "significant work", including reinforcement works to its Mandurah substation, in order to avoid a repeat of last year's heatwave-induced power outage.
An independent review of the 2021 Christmas power outage, undertaken by Michelle Shepherd, identified recommendations which the organisation said it had addressed.
Last year's debacle left households across Dawesville, Herron, Bouvard, Wannanup, Erskine and surrounds without power in 40 degree heat, which resulted in the loss of fridges full of Christmas food.
Dawesville MP Lisa Munday reached out to both Western Power and Minister for Energy Bill Johnson, with Mr Johnson requesting the review into the allocation of Western Power's maintenance budget.
Western Power chief executive Sam Barbaro said work would continue in order to improve reliability heading into Christmas including enhancing forecasting to enable better network management during extremely hot weather.
"Much of this work was already underway with increasing climate change and weather impacts, but we've fast-tracked works ahead of summer to improve power reliability where possible," Mr Barbaro said.
"Minimising the length and number of unplanned outages is a priority. We're working on several initiatives to improve the network's reliability, which will help in situations like the Christmas heatwave where overloading occurred."
Peel households are being encouraged to make a few changes in order to assist in maintaining reliable power during peak demand periods - like keeping air-conditioner settings at 24 degrees and limiting the use of major appliances between 5-9pm.
