Mandurah Mail

Western Power promises work to avoid repeat of Mandurah's 2021 Christmas outage

November 18 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Power has reinforced its Mandurah substation in preparation for summer. Picture from files.

Western Power says it has done "significant work", including reinforcement works to its Mandurah substation, in order to avoid a repeat of last year's heatwave-induced power outage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.