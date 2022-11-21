Mandurah alum co-directs a modern take on Dickens Christmas classic

SJ Christiner said they felt "fated" to be part of the Australian premiere of a new stage version of A Christmas Carol, after being gifted a copy of the original book from a late friend's wife.
Two decades since the beginning of their theatre journey, which started at Mandurah Performing Arts Centre and Murray Music and Drama Club, SJ will be taking on the role of both co-director and actor in the Charles Dickens classic at Harbour Theatre.
Initially unsure about taking part in the production, SJ said they remembered the late Peter Kirkwood, one of the first directors they had worked with.
"After he passed away, I visited his wife Nicola and she gave me an illustrated hardback copy of A Christmas Carol from Peter's collection," SJ said.
"Thinking about that, I felt a bit fated to be part of this production even though I hadn't planned on it."
The Frederick Irwin alum said all of Dickens' traditional elements remained in the story, with additional context and Christmas carols arranged by cast member Penelope Colgan.
"David Edgar's adaptation is told from the perspective of Charles Dickens, as he's creating the story. With this comes inclusion of why he wrote A Christmas Carol in the first place," SJ said.
"This script discusses in more detail than most the political climate at the time, nuances of class structure & what conditions were like for the poor people of London."
Alongside their role as co-director with Ann Speicher, SJ is playing Scrooge's faithful clerk, Bob.
"Getting closer to the season I'm finding it increasingly difficult to take the director hat off. I was just supposed to be assisting but have been handed the reins and feel deep responsibility for this production," they said.
"It's likely easier to whip the actor hat on quickly for this play than it might be for others, as Bob is quite a passive bloke and opposite to what's required of a director."
SJ said the distinction between the two roles made her relatively unfazed about balancing the two.
"I just have to make sure I give myself enough time to strongly develop and embody Bob."
A Christmas Carol will perform at Harbour Theatre from November 25 - December 10.
Tickets can be purchased via www.TAZTix.com.au.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
