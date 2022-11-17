Mandurah Mail

Golden Bay Ladder to open November 27

Updated November 17 2022 - 9:00pm, first published 8:43pm
To celebrate the launch of Golden Bay's Ladder and the new Treehouse Cove playground, the community is invited to Golden Bay's Community Run for Fun. Picture from Peet.

Residents South of the River are set to have access to their own 'Jacob's Ladder', with the highly anticipated Golden Bay's Ladder opening at the end of this month.

