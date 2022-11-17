Residents South of the River are set to have access to their own 'Jacob's Ladder', with the highly anticipated Golden Bay's Ladder opening at the end of this month.
The new ladder, which forms part of a parkland design voted on by residents, will include over 100 steps and feature views of the coast and bushland from its peak.
To celebrate the launch of Golden Bay's Ladder and the new Treehouse Cove playground, the community is invited to Golden Bay's Community Run for Fun event where they can enter a 1km, 2km or 5km fun run.
There will also be a host of family activities for onlookers to enjoy including live music, face painting and giant games.
Golden Bay's Community Run for Fun event will be held at Golden Bay's Ladder on Elvina Vista on Sunday, November 27.
The event will run from 10am-1pm.
