MARC insurer accepts claim for roof repairs

Updated November 17 2022 - 5:41pm, first published 5:28pm
The Mandurah Council has accepted a quote for repairs to the MARC's roof. Picture from files.

Last night Mandurah Council voted unanimously to accept a quote for the design and construction of the replacement roof above the MARC's 25m indoor pool.

