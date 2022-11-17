Last night Mandurah Council voted unanimously to accept a quote for the design and construction of the replacement roof above the MARC's 25m indoor pool.
Council accepted PCB Contractors as the preferred company to take on the project, with an estimated contract price of $6.7million.
In November of 2021, Council committed $2.5million to the project.
Mayor Rhys Williams said he was pleased there would be a way forward in getting the indoor pool open to the public, and that the pressures within the WA construction industry had created some barriers.
"The MARC is such an important and integral facility for many people in our community, and we look forward to having the indoor pool available again as soon as possible," he said.
The City will now work to lock in a timeline for the replacement works and reopening of the pool, with a representative confirming this would be communicated to the public as soon as possible.
A confirmation of the claim for repair being accepted by its insurer has been received by the City, however, the final amount may not be known for some months.
Council has approved the full estimated construction price with the knowledge that an insurance settlement amount is to be recovered.
The roof replacement works will be funded from the insurance settlement and the City's Asset Management Reserve.
In the coming weeks, a temporary acoustic wall will be installed at the leisure pool which will be in place during the construction period.
Updates will be provided to MARC members and the community throughout the project directly and via the City's website www.mandurah.wa.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.