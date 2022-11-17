Ocean Road Primary School principal Dean Finlay has been recognised for his outstanding educational leadership by being awarded the Australian Council for Educational Leaders WA Fellowship award.
The WA branch held its annual awards ceremony on Tuesday evening, where Mr Finlay received his award from president Mathilda Joubert and WA Education Minister Sue Ellery.
My Finlay was nominated by fellow principal Ray Boyd, with whom he has worked with closely over a number of years.
The ACEL Fellowship is a special category of membership awarded annually to members who have made outstanding contributions to education over a period of time to the improvement of student and organisational outcomes.
The award is open to educators across state, independent, private, Catholic and university teaching.
Mr Finlay said it was great to be acknowledged for the work he has done locally, nationally and internationally across his 35-year career in education.
After starting his career in Perth in 1987, he spent 15 years working remotely at various schools in the Kimberley, and became Ocean Road principal in 2007.
Mr Finlay was a finalist in the Western Australian Primary School Principal of the Year awards in 2014, 2015 and 2019, and in 2018 was named as a fellow of the Western Australian Primary Principals Association.
He also received a Certificate of Excellence in Leadership by the Australian Council for Education Leaders in 2015.
"This is the pinnacle in terms of industry awards," Mr Finlay said of his latest recognition.
"I have an unrelenting focus on what's best for the kids and community, that's the way I roll and the message I give at all levels.
"There's lots of stuff we do as principals that people don't see, while also being involved with the school community."
