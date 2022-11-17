Mandurah Mail

Dean Finlay recognised for outstanding educational leadership with Australian Council for Educational Leaders WA Fellowship award

By Stuart Horton
Updated November 17 2022 - 7:43pm, first published 7:30pm
ACEL WA Branch President Mathilda Joubert, Ocean Road Primary School principal Dean Finlay and State Education Minister Sue Ellery. Picture supplied.

Ocean Road Primary School principal Dean Finlay has been recognised for his outstanding educational leadership by being awarded the Australian Council for Educational Leaders WA Fellowship award.

