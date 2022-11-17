Mandurah Mail

Mandurah police investigate kickboxing club burglary

Samantha Ferguson
Updated November 17 2022 - 4:07pm, first published 4:03pm
Police believe the man pictured may be able to assist with the investigation. Picture from WAPOL.

Mandurah detectives are investigating a burglary which took place at a kickboxing club on Gordon Road on November 8.

