Mandurah police investigate kickboxing club burglary

Mandurah detectives are investigating a burglary which took place at a kickboxing club on Gordon Road on November 8.
Between 9pm and 9am, an offender or offenders, forced entry to the business via a back door.
Once inside, a sum of cash, a camera and a number of other items were stolen.
A white vehicle was seen driving in the area at the time of the incident, and police believe the man pictured may be able to assist with the investigation.
Detectives urge anyone with information relating to this incident, CCTV footage or dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
