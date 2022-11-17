Mandurah Mail

Proposed law will ban violent offenders from entering Mandurah and other popular entertainment precincts

Updated November 17 2022 - 4:06pm, first published 3:30pm
Mandurah will be among popular Western Australian night spots to be included in a proposed law that will ban violent offenders and perpetrators of antisocial behaviour from entering.

