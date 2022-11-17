Mandurah will be among popular Western Australian night spots to be included in a proposed law that will ban violent offenders and perpetrators of antisocial behaviour from entering.
The State government's Protected Entertainment Precincts laws have passed through the Legislative Assembly and will now be debated in the Legislative Council in the next fortnight, with the laws hoped to be in place during the summer.
PEPs will be established in Mandurah, Northbridge-Perth, Fremantle, Scarborough and Hillarys, and mandatory exclusion from these areas will apply to anyone convicted of various violent and sexual offences, including drink spiking offences, for five years after they are released from prison.
Penalties for breaches of the exclusion will include up to five years imprisonment and a $12,000 fine, and police can also issue an order to exclude someone for up to six months or apply for an order of up to five years.
Local governments will be consulted to refine the outlined boundaries of the five precincts.
PEPs are named in honour of Giuseppe "Pep" Raco, the victim of an unprovoked one-punch attack in Northbridge in July 2020.
The State government started developing the bill after the Raco family campaigned to strengthen laws around violent offences in entertainment precincts.
Premier Mark McGowan said every West Australian deserved to come home to their family from work or a night out in an entertainment precinct.
"These laws will ensure violent thugs will be banned from areas like Northbridge for five years, following their release from prison," he said.
Racing and Gaming Minister Tony Buti said for too long the community had witnessed incidents and heard stories about antisocial behaviour or violence in entertainment precincts.
"Tragedies have occurred, and families have been broken. Now the State Government is doing something about it," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.