City of Mandurah councillors will vote on number of elected members to help pick new CEO

Updated November 16 2022 - 4:46pm, first published 1:01pm
City of Mandurah councillors will join Mayor Rhys Williams and an independent person in selecting a new chief executive officer for the city, following the resignation of incumbent Mark Newman.

