City of Mandurah councillors will join Mayor Rhys Williams and an independent person in selecting a new chief executive officer for the city, following the resignation of incumbent Mark Newman.
Council approved the terms of reference of the selection panel and for Mr Newman to obtain quotes from human resources consultants at its October meeting, and now, as part of the next step of what is an exhaustive process, will vote at Tuesday's monthly meeting on which elected members will be part of the selection panel.
The exact number of elected members, and which ones will sit on the selection panel, will be determined at Tuesday's meeting.
The city will follow eight steps in selecting a new chief executive and hopes to have a contract with Mr Newman's successor in place by June.
As part of the selection process, councillors will be required to attend workshops with the human resources consultant to draft the job description, advertisement, interview questions, shortlisting and discussions relating to the recruitment and appointment of the new chief executive, and then attend the interviews of applicants.
It was revealed last month Mr Newman will leave his role, which he has held since 2003, in October 2023, giving the city plenty of time to find a replacement.
Council will be responsible for deciding on the job description and selection criteria to ensure the preferred candidate will deliver Mandurah's vision, including delivery of all strategies included in the Strategic Community Plan 2020-2040.
The recruitment process is expected to costs $40,000, and councillors will receive no remuneration to sit on the selection panel.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.