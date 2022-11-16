Mandurah Mail

Mandurah Barista Training and Mandurah Cafe Training owners Jan Dulson and Jenelle Govan get young people hospitality ready

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated November 16 2022 - 5:28pm, first published 4:00pm
Jan Dulson and Jenelle Govan at Mandurah Cafe Training on Pinjarra Road. Jan takes care of the back of house training while Jenelle covers the front. Picture by Perri Polson.

In four years, two Mandurah women, Jan Dulson and Jenelle Govan have helped more than 400 people into employment.

