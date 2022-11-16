In four years, two Mandurah women, Jan Dulson and Jenelle Govan have helped more than 400 people into employment.
Jan is a veteran in the kitchen, with a huge passion for hospitality which is shared by Jenelle, who is fairly new to the industry.
The women own and operate Mandurah Barista Training and Mandurah Cafe Training, which offer hospitality skills and experience.
Mandurah Barista Training offers a four-hour workshop teaching people of all ages and backgrounds to make good coffee, while Mandurah Cafe Training teaches hospitality-focused skills with front of house and back of house training.
Once a student has completed their barista course, they can qualify to have their training funded by Jobs, Skills and Pathways.
The students work at the cafe three days a week, for six weeks, which is fully operational and open to the public.
The cafe serves affordable, traditional-style meals, coffee and cakes prepared and served by the trainees.
Jenelle said that some of the students stayed with the cafe for longer than this time, because the regular routine helped them build confidence in their day-to-day life.
Jan and Jenelle's network within Mandurah's hospitality industry has lead to them proudly achieving an estimated employment rate of more than 90 per cent.
Jan said her training style was real, honest and understanding of the requirements of hospitality staff.
"We give them good feedback because we want to lift them up. We wait until they're ready and then they're free to fly," she said.
Because of this local businesses regularly sought to take on her trainees.
Jan started her cooking career at age 13, at the local pub.
She described herself as having a bleak future, leaving school at age 15 with no qualifications.
She was encouraged by her boss to study commercial cookery, and two years later her newfound passion helped her pass with flying colours.
In 2008 Jan came to Mandurah from the UK and taught Cert III in Hospitality.
It was in one of her Cert III classes where she met Jenelle, who previously had a long career in admin, but wanted to follow her love of cooking and customer service into the hospitality industry.
"Jenelle couldn't make a coffee to save her life, but she had awesome customer service skills," Jan said.
"Jenelle's the nice one of the partnership, I'm the rough diamond," she said.
"Jan's still nice but she's a bit bad with her language," Jenelle said, jokingly.
"I've worked with blokes all my life!," Jan said
Three years ago, Jan wanted to renew her skills as a barista, but found herself having to travel out of Mandurah to Fremantle to complete an 'unimpressive' course.
That same night, she bought two coffee machines and decided to set up her own barista training facility.
Two years later, she took over the building across the road with the help of Jenelle, renovated it to become Mandurah Cafe Training.
After previously hanging up her uniform as a chef in a commercial kitchen 15 years prior, Jan said she was nervous to get back into it in running the cafe.
"I said to Jenelle 'I'm scared, what if I haven't got it anymore?" she said.
But for Jan, it was just like riding a bike.
With countless success stories, the women say that seeing their students shine makes the volunteering long hours, for six days a week all worth it.
One of these success stories was a young homeless mother dealing with addiction.
"She was falling through the cracks big time," Jan said.
Without having worked before, the young woman impressed Jan on her first week.
"On her second week we made banoffee pie, and her piping was as good as mine
"In her third week I said to her 'I can get you an apprenticeship' and I called a contact and said 'I've got this girl, if you won't take her, someone else certainly will'," Jan said.
"Another young woman was in the jobs and services system for six years, and her grandfather said she had grown more in six weeks, than she had in six years, and now she's working," Jenelle said.
"It was just about having a routine and getting out of bed, and growing her confidence."
Jan and Jenelle said it was always a joy when previous trainees came back to share their happy news and update them on their progress.
"Whether we touch people's lives, I dont know. We don't do it for recognition, we need more business coming in because we want to train more," Jan said.
"And it is our passion to help people gain employment," Jenelle said.
The cafe is located at 7 Pinjarra Road, and is open from 7:30am-2:30pm, Monday-Saturday.
