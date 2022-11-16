House of the Week | Prime family location

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Sit back and relax knowing this beautiful property has everything you'll need for you and the kids at your doorstep. Take a walk down to one of the many nature parks in the area or stop in at the Lakelands shopping centre for all your shopping needs, with plenty of cafes, restaurants, and fast-food outlets to choose from the hardest part of your day will be deciding where to eat.
With multiple schools in the area to choose from find peace knowing the kids are never far away, and if its ocean your looking for Madora bay beach is only a short drive away.
This stunning four-bedroom two-bathroom home sits on a big 608sqm block only a short distance from the stunning Black Swan Lake park. The home features an open-plan kitchen, dining and family room, a spacious main bedroom with double-sided walk-in-robes and an ensuite with a spa bath.
There is Daiken reverse cycle air-conditioning, and a double car garage.
Close to prestigious local schools Mandurah Baptist college and Oakwood primary school, the Lakelands shopping centre and only a short drive to the beautiful Madora Bay beach. Lakelands is fast becoming one of Mandurah's most sought-after suburbs with shopping facilities, schools, public transport, beautiful beaches and several stunning parks around the area.
