Catrina Rippon has played many roles in the Peel region. A theatre director in Pinjarra, an actor in Mandurah, and a carol singer with Mandurah Concert Band.
It was no surprise to those around her when she added 'author' to her list of artistic pursuits, with her debut novel The Great Uprising of H being published on Amazon in 2019.
Ms Rippon's latest project, Our Park: A Dog's Perspective, is a book of poems inspired by the people and pets she met at her local dog park.
While she had always been a writer, Ms Rippon decided to begin publishing her work after an injury from a car accident left her unable to stand for long periods of time.
"I could no longer go on stage or do the thing I love the most - directing.
"Every day after the very stressful job I have, I go to the park with lots of strangers. We didn't know each other's names but our dogs brought us together."
With her own dog full of quirks, Ms Rippon said one of the regular dog part visitors told her she should "write a book" about him.
Soon after, the dog community from the Steel Tree Dog Park in Baldivis began sending Ms Rippon little quips and photos of their own dogs for her book.
"I started to write some ditties and little poems... The poems were about the dogs, from their perspective, and it just took off.
"Every day I went to the park someone else would give me something about their dog."
Ms Rippon decided she didn't want to make money from the project, but wanted to use it to raise money for animals in shelters.
"I wanted to help fur-babies who don't have loving owners like our children do.
"If I could, I would give a home to every single one of them but my husband said absolutely not," Ms Rippon said, laughing.
With 12 animals of her own, including cats, dogs and birds, Ms Rippon defined herself as an avid animal lover.
She said that around Christmas time was when shelters needed the most support.
"Puppies are bought and abandoned when they're not fun anymore or start doing puppy things like digging holes," she said.
"Profits from the book will go to animal shelters, dispersed amongst a few."
Ms Rippon said the story of how the cover of her book came about was a "beautiful thing".
"A little girl, Hayley Topham, whose sister and herself go to the park, she is such a good artist.
"I asked her if she would like to help me with my book... she painted the front cover, she'd never done anything like it before."
Our Park: A Dog's Perspective can be purchased via www.lulu.com.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
