"Only crazy people started a business during a pandemic," Ash Bamford, co-owner of Hidden Cabins, said laughing.
The hard work has paid off for Ms Bamford and her husband Jon, not only celebrating one-and-a-half years of business, but also being recognised with silver at the Perth Airport WA Tourism awards in the New Tourism Business category.
The couple wanted to break out of the corporate world and combine hospitality with their genuine love of camping and the outdoors.
"We'd renovated a few houses which helped us with the design and the build, but the rest was just putting one foot in front of the other and making it up as we went along," Ms Bamford said.
Currently, Hidden Cabins features two tiny homes with plans to expand, bringing more cabins to different areas in the region.
With cabins only a couple of hours away from Perth, the couple wanted to make it easier for others to take time out of the city.
"We know how much better we feel going for a bushwalk or camping, so we wanted to open up different little secluded nature pockets for people to just unwind for a few nights and then head back to the rat race," she said
"It's not your annual holiday, or just a once-off, it's something you can do again and again."
Ms Bamford said some guests tell her they wish they could recreate their experience at home, but struggle with the distractions.
"So many other things just get in the way of actually enjoying yourself and living, so the idea with tiny homes is that everything you need, the basic stuff, is there."
Off-grid and without Wi-Fi, guests have the opportunity to reconnect with their partners, or with themselves.
"You have the chance to read a book or just sit out by the campfire, which is something you might not get time to do at home."
The couple strive to make each cabin different, bringing a unique experience so guests can stay again in a different location.
"All of the cabins are quite different and have their own little personalities."
Hidden Cabins partners with landowners who host the cabins on their property.
"It's been a really fun experience actually, we've met so many amazing people on this journey.
"Before people had heard of us we literally had to just jump in the car and drive around, going to spots and chatting to people.
"Now we get a lot more online enquiries from people who are interested in partnering with us, which has been awesome too."
Ms Bamford said she enjoyed designing each of the homes to fit in with the landscapes where they were located.
When done correctly, she said, a tiny home could "pack a real punch".
"It's kind of a blessing and a curse, being such a small space, but if you're clever with the design then there is a lot you can do.
"I think people are quite surprised when they walk in, how big the space feels.
"I think we've used the space well, we have king size beds and big showers."
One of the cabins, named Henry, is located at a winery in Ferguson Valley, which inspired the colour choices and features cork flooring.
Hidden Cabins works with Tiny Homes Perth, building with locally sourced and sustainable materials where possible.
Although currently living in Perth, Ms Bamford said the Peel and South West regions made the perfect escape from the city.
"We love it down south, we've almost been thinking about doing a tree change
"I think it's just so beautiful, and so diverse.
"The Ferguson Valley is so untapped surprisingly, the fact that we're introducing people to the area who may not have ever considered visiting there before is quite cool."
