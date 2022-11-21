Mandurah Mail

Left with no option to get back into his beloved sport, Mandurah teen Luke Bennett-Kenney learns to throw with opposite arm

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated November 21 2022 - 6:14pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Bennett-Kenney threw the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Perth Heat's game against the Adelaide Giants at Empire Ballpark on Sunday, November 13. Picture by Stuart Horton.

Mandurah's Luke Bennett-Kenney was 17 when his doctor told him that, for the time being at least, but more likely the next two or three years, he wouldn't be able to play his beloved baseball anymore.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.