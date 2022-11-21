Mandurah's Luke Bennett-Kenney was 17 when his doctor told him that, for the time being at least, but more likely the next two or three years, he wouldn't be able to play his beloved baseball anymore.
The news was a hammer blow to the Peel Diamond Sports member, who had used the sport as an outlet for positivity and a welcome distraction from the other goings on in his life.
But after feeling a dull pain his his right shoulder one day, he booked an appointment to see his GP who told Luke he had probably fractured his humerus, but a specialist would need to take a look at it.
Appointments, scans and biopsies followed and Luke was diagnosed with chondroblastoma, a rare type of noncancerous bone tumor that starts forms in the cartilage and often affects the ends of the long bones, near the growth plate, in the arms at the shoulder.
"I was told by my surgeon that I would not be able to play baseball for two to three years," Luke recalled.
"I had to have surgery to get the tumor out, which was the size of two golf balls, and thankfully it was successful."
With the tumor gone and donor bone screwed in place, Luke remembered being in excruciating pain and not being able to move his fingers, with thoughts of baseball far from his mind.
Months of physiotherapy followed, and as they passed Luke kept being told he wouldn't be able to throw, despite his growing desperation to get back out on the diamond.
Finally, with the season on the horizon and having had enough of being told he couldn't play, Luke said to his physiotherapist, "why don't I throw with my left arm?"
Necessity being the mother of invention, Luke refused to listen to those who told him it would be impossible to learn to throw with his opposite arm and that he'd be ready for the new season in just three months.
Instead, he drove a stick into the ground in his backyard and set about throwing baseballs at it every day after school with his non-natural left hand.
"I told the club members at Peel that I would be coming back to play but left-handed and they were shocked and surprised I was coming back at all," Luke said.
While Luke improved slowly each day, mentally he still faced a lot of challenges - self doubt, a lack of self worth and, at times, a lack of motivation all reared their ugly heads.
"But I was persistent in doing the impossible," he said.
"Then after five or six weeks of training on my own, with no hope of success from anyone, I eventually managed to throw on target!"
With his persistence beginning to pay off, Luke made an unlikely early return to the diamond and nearly three years on, he still plays for Peel in the club's senior baseball team.
"I know there's a lot of people out there that face extreme amounts of difficulties, causing them to quit on their dream or their sport," he said.
"I want to put it out to the rest of Australia that no matter what happens to you you can pick yourself up and try again and again and again and again."
The cherry on top of the now 19-year-old Luke's remarkable comeback was being invited by Perth Heat to throw the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the fourth game of their opening series against the Adelaide Giants at Perth Ballpark on Sunday, November 13.
"That was me saying to all the viewers of baseball that you can find the motivation to keep pushing through even when there's no one there for you," Luke said.
