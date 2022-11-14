Four bronze whaler sharks were reported off Avalon Beach in Falcon this morning.
A member of the public made the report to Surf Life Saving WA, who put out a notice to say the four sharks were spotted 300m off the coast at about 8.52am.
The sharks can grow up to 3.3m in length and are known to attack humans on occasion.
They are distinguished by their narrow, hook-shaped upper teeth, lack of a prominent ridge between the dorsal fins, and their plain bronze coloration.
SLSWA posts shark sightings to its Twitter account.
