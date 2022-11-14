The Shire of Serpentine-Jarrahdale will be home to the state's newest career fire station as part of a plan to future-proof demand for emergency services in a rapidly growing area, and deliver on an election commitment.
The new $14.5 million project will be built in Cardup and upon completion will be home to 36 career firefighters and fitted out with state-of-the art appliances and equipment to support the Department of Fire and Emergency Services to maintain rapid response times.
The population in the shire has increased more than 80 per cent over the past decade, with more than 32,000 people now residing in the area.
The new station's location was determined by Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm following community consultation and based on operational needs.
Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson said the new station would improve response times, enhance community safety and ensure the necessary infrastructure was in place to maintain response times well into the future.
"Cardup Fire Station is an important development in the metropolitan area, and I look forward to seeing this new state-of-the art facility completed and the benefits it will deliver to local communities," Mr Dawson said.
"The site has been carefully chosen by DFES with nearby access to main roads, homes, schools and businesses to keep those local communities safer for many years to come."
Construction is planned to commence in the middle of next year, with a completion date sometime in 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.